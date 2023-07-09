<p>Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told revelers at a May conference in Miami that he was not a bitcoin investor, but June financial documents revealed he has a bag, according to a report by <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/07/rfk-jr-bitcoin-investment-raises-ethics-concerns.html">CNBC</a>. </p>\r\n<p>As per financial documents filed on June 30, the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy has between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of bitcoin held within a brokerage account. A representative for the presidential hopeful told CNBC that the investment was made after a pro-Bitcoin speech he delivered at Bitcoin Miami. The representative also said the investment does not represent a conflict of interest. </p>\r\n<p>As CNBC noted, Kennedy is a proponent of bitcoin, tweeting that "Bitcoin is not only a bulwark against totalitarianism and the manipulation of our money supply, it points the way toward a future in which government institutions are more transparent and more democratic.”</p>\r\n<p>Kennedy's campaign first told CNBC that the investment was made by his wife, former "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines, but later confirmed that it belonged to the presidential candidate. </p>\r\n<p>Kennedy is part of a cadre of pro-crypto candidates that spans Republican Senator Ted Cruz and other presidential hopefuls like Florida governor Ron DeSantis. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>