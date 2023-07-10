Mantle Network is voting to form a $200 million ecosystem fund

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mantle Network has put forth a governance proposal aiming to set up a $200 million ecosystem fund. The intended use of this fund is to support the development of decentralized applications on its Ethereum Layer 2 network throughout the next three years. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The proposal was jointly put together by the Mantle core team with one of its backers Mirana Ventures. Dubbed</span> <a href="https://snapshot.org/#/bitdao.eth/proposal/0x395e58727038c5a855977248a1dd6e07356674c11f0293eb4b0f68de4e73792f"><span style="font-weight: 400;">MIP-24</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the proposal is seeking community approval to allocate $100 million from the Mantle's</span> <a href="https://deepdao.io/organization/30d12da9-5fd5-411a-8ca8-1422a4ce1373/organization_data/finance"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$2 billion treasury</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> towards this fund. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an attempt to reach the $200 million target, the proposal further seeks to raise an additional $100 million from "strategic venture partners," it stated.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With current DAO votes at 99.92% in favor of the proposal, it appears likely to be approved. The voting on the proposal is scheduled to conclude on July 15. In 2022, BitDAO furthered the development of Mantle, a Layer 2 network, which now stands in competition with platforms like Optimism and Arbitrum that employ Optimistic rollups. These rollups consolidate transactions on an off-chain layer to boost the scalability of Ethereum applications. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Just last month, BitDAO made a strategic decision to merge and rebrand as Mantle, with an aim to focus all its efforts on the Layer 2 network. The project maintains one of the largest community treasuries in crypto, holding over $2 billion, including $1.2 billion in Mantle tokens, $500 million in ether and $300 million in stablecoins, according to <a href="https://deepdao.io/organization/30d12da9-5fd5-411a-8ca8-1422a4ce1373/organization_data/finance">data</a> from DeepDAO.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In 2021, BitDAO raised $230 million through a private token sale led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, and Dragonfly Capital, intended to fund cryptocurrency-related projects as a decentralized autonomous organization. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>