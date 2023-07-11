<p>Crypto-focused investment firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/169738/north-island-ventures-launches-125-million-investment-fund">North Island Ventures</a> led a seed funding round of $2.8 million for a startup called AwesomeQA that uses AI to automate answers to user questions in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/214307/discord-scam-sees-the-block-come-knocking">Discord</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/191054/telegram-sells-usernames-worth-50-million-on-the-open-network-blockchain">Telegram</a> channels.</p>\r\n<p>Other funds in the crypto space participated including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/218447/coinbase-ventures-brevan-howard-among-early-backers-of-compliant-dex-mauve">Coinbase Ventures</a> and Uniswap Labs Ventures.</p>\r\n<p>The automated customer support service plans to use the new funds to expand its team and improve its custom trained AI models. It also provides customer support to over 60 web3 companies, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238838/aave-gho-stablecoin-ethereum-launch">AAVE</a>, Dune and Scroll.</p>\r\n<p>"Customer support will play a pivotal role in onboarding and retaining the next billion web3 users," the company stated.</p>\r\n<p>The company plans to "evolve into the operating system for communities, offering businesses a seamless platform to build, support, and grow their communities with the assistance of AI."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>