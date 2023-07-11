Coinbase shares surge as agreements for spot bitcoin ETFs are confirmed

<p>Coinbase shares rose as much as 11% amid confirmation that trading giant Cboe would rely on the crypto exchange to surveil market manipulation for proposed exchange-traded funds to be listed on its venue.</p>\r\n<p>Cboe <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238944/cboe-reaches-surveillance-agreement-with-coinbase-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs">on Tuesday</a> submitted <a href="https://www.cboe.com/us/options/regulation/rule_filings/bzx/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amendments</a> for five proposed spot <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237870/nasdaq-files-for-valkyrie-bitcoin-etf-lists-coinbase-as-surveillance-sharing-partner" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bitcoin ETFs</a> to say that it has “reached an agreement on terms” with Coinbase to enter into surveillance sharing agreements.</p>\r\n<p>Shares were up 9.9% to $89.25 at 1:11 p.m. in New York, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_238987"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 706px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-238987 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/COIN_2023-07-11_18-52-37.png" alt="TradingView" width="696" height="836" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 10pt">Source: TradingView</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Tuesday's rally adds to gains clocked in by the crypto exchange since the beginning of the year, which ratcheted up after BlackRock announced it would file for a spot bitcoin ETF. The firm's stock is up 144% since the beginning of the year. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>