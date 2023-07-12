<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For avid sports fans with a penchant for gambling, this time of year can seem a bit dull. Not only are popular professional leagues like the NFL and NBA both on hiatus, the start of college football and basketball are also both a ways away.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One company thinks it may have created a way for betting sports fans to entertain themselves during the summer months. It even comes with a web3 twist. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SimWin Sports, which bills itself as “the world's first virtual sports” platform, has created a 24-hour football league featuring digital teams and players — powered by artificial intelligence — that go toe-to-toe in contests broadcast online. People are invited to gamble on the games if they desire to do so, even if it’s not possible on SimWin’s platform.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Regulations prevent us from offering sports betting directly to the consumer, so like the [NFL and NBA] we will license our data and content to casino and sportsbook partners who will offer SimWin Sports betting on their platforms,” the company’s Chief Market Officer Tom Goedde told The Block. Goedde worked at DraftKings before joining SimWin.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_239247"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-239247 size-medium" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screen-Shot-2023-07-12-at-2.27.21-PM-800x443.png" alt="football gambling game" width="800" height="443" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><strong><span style="font-size: 8pt;"><em>Screenshot of gameplay teaser. Source: SimWin Sports</em></span></strong></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">SimWin sports announced a “strategic partnership” with crypto gaming company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/183010/immutablex-solution-enforce-royalties-ethereum">Immutable</a> this week. Hall of Fame basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is an investor in SimWin and is actively promoting the platform alongside NFL greats Jerry Rice and Marshall Faulk, the company said in a statement. Other investors include Animoca Brands and 1Up Ventures.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Virtual players on chain</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">People will be able to purchase in-game digital assets like virtual players they can train or later trade on a secondary market, Goedde also told The Block. He added that users can choose to act as agents and possibly earn income by representing the AI-powered players.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The innovative design allows virtual player agents to earn the revenue without selling the player rights,” said Goedde. “So fans can make money while holding the player rights, then sell those player rights for additional revenue down the road.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Teams in SimWin's football league include Los Angeles Magic, San Francisco Swamp Monsters and the Mississippi Goats. The company hopes to eventually add virtual basketball and soccer leagues to its platform.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>