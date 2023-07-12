<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Google will now permit apps and games that allow users to buy, sell and earn digital assets like NFTs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hoping to support the needs and ambitions of developers, the company said Google Play, where Android smartphone users download their apps, will now allow its partners to expand the number and scale of their blockchain-based offerings.</span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400">“</span><span style="font-weight: 400">From reimagining traditional games with user-owned content to boosting user loyalty through unique NFT rewards, we’re excited to see creative in-app experiences flourish and help developers expand their businesses,” wrote Joseph Mills, the group product manager for Google Play.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Apple has been slower when it comes to digital assets within apps</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Unlike Google, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238793/axie-infinity-cant-seem-to-buy-a-break-launching-on-apples-app-store-fails-to-fuel-rebound">Apple has been</a> much slower and more conservative when it comes to allowing for users to earn and trade digital assets within apps functioning on it iPhone.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">With fraud and scamming prevalent in the world of digital assets, Mills wrote that Google will take measures to protect users.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“We’re requiring that apps be transparent with users about tokenized digital assets,” he said. “If an app or game sells or enables users to earn tokenized digital assets, developers must declare this clearly. And while tokenized assets are meant to build more enriched, immersive experiences … developers may not promote or glamorize any potential earning from playing or trading activities.”</span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>