<p>The broader rally in global equities and cryptocurrencies has not helped the market capitalization of one of the decentralized finance market's darlings. </p>
<p>While Coinbase has seen its shares surge by more than 213% since the beginning of the year--supercharged by BlackRock's surprise filing for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund--the market cap of DeFi exchange Uniswap hasn't budged. The market cap of the DEX has held steady, hovering around $4 billion for much of the year. </p>
<p>Coinbase, meanwhile, has seen its market cap increase from over $7 billion at the beginning of the year to nearly $25 billion on Friday. </p>
<p>The Block's data dashboard shows the ratio between the two firms' market caps has surged, hitting a yearly high of 6.2 on July 13.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-vs-uniswap-market-cap/embed" title="Coinbase vs Uniswap Market Cap" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Coinbase <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239646/coinbase-sees-crypto-winter-thawing-after-ripples-partial-legal-victory" target="_blank" rel="noopener">rallied</a> more than 20% on Thursday alongside the broader crypto market after a judge ruled that Ripple Lab's sales of XRP on exchanges did not violate securities laws. </p>
<div class="newsletterBox newsletterBox_responsive" data-v-87d6c506="">
<p>Private investment firm WedBush said in a Thursday report that it increased its price target on the company to $110.</p>
<p>"We are specifically encouraged by the suggestion that XRP sale on the public exchanges did not involve securities," the firm wrote.</p>
<p>Needbush also increased its price target to $120 from $70 following the decision, Coinbase reported.</p>
</div>