<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal thinks crypto winter might be starting to thaw.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">"We're seeing green shoots," Grewal told CNBC in a televised interview, commenting on a partial <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239559/sec-faces-wake-up-call-after-ripple-ruling-though-appeal-likely">legal victory</a> for Ripple Labs in a long-running dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission that sent its native XRP <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239608/xrp-daily-volume-surges-court-ruling-exchange-relistings">soaring</a>. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">"People are eager to return to focusing on innovation and new ideas, new technologies rather than hearing from lawyers like me and judges in court cases," Grewal said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Shortly after the ruling on Thursday, Coinbase, along with Crypto.com and Kraken Pro, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239573/rival-exchanges-join-coinbase-in-reopening-xrp-trading-after-court-ruling"><span style="font-weight: 400">reopened trading</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> for XRP which at one point jumped by more than 80% amid massive trading volume. </span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br />
</span></p>
<p>"Yesterday's ruling on XRP is a big win for the crypto industry," Coinbase said in a <a href="https://twitter.com/coinbase/status/1679853585821999104">tweet</a> on Friday.</p>