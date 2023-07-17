<p>Smart wallet provider Safe partnering with stablecoin issuer Monerium for euro on- and off-chain payments.</p>\r\n<p>The collaboration between Monerium and Safe promises to integrate $60 billion in digital assets with the European banking system. Monerium's regulated stablecoin, EURe, will be usable with Safe's smart web3 accounts, enabling developers to link web3 wallets to euro bank accounts via Safe{Core}'s toolkit.</p>\r\n<p>Safe co-founder Lukas Schor said it will facilitate the off-ramping of DeFi yields and on/off-ramping with IBAN bank accounts.</p>\r\n<p>"Small teams will be able to build decentralized financial services that surpass the user experience of the likes of Revolut," Monerium's Gísli Kristjánsson added.</p>\r\n<h2><strong>What is Monerium's EURe?</strong></h2>\r\n<p>EURe is a euro e-money token that is recognized as a digital alternative to cash. It is backed one-to-one and redeemable on demand. EURe is an ERC20 token compatible with the Ethereum, Polygon, and Gnosis networks.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>