<p>The <a href="https://www.fsb.org/">Financial Stability Board</a> finalized its recommendations for regulating global cryptocurrency activities.</p>
<p>The international body that advises G20 nations on global finance made two sets of recommendations. The first set advised on appropriate regulation, supervision, and oversight of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239286/google-play-allows-users-to-earn-crypto-assets-in-apps-and-games">crypto asset activities</a> and markets. The second set was specifically aimed at global stablecoin arrangements.</p>
<h2>Regulation of crypto-asset activities and markets</h2>
<p>The FSB made <a href="https://www.fsb.org/2023/07/fsb-global-regulatory-framework-for-crypto-asset-activities/">nine recommendations for regulating crypto-assets and markets</a>, stressing data collection, monitoring issuer governance frameworks, and fostering cross-border regulatory cooperation. The FSB also urged routine risk assessments of crypto's impact on the financial system and insisted on clear, comprehensive information disclosure by crypto-asset issuers and service providers about their operations, risk profiles, and offerings.</p>
<h2 class="post-heading">Supervision of global stablecoin arrangements</h2>
<p class="post-heading">The FSB proposed a <a href="https://www.fsb.org/2023/07/high-level-recommendations-for-the-regulation-supervision-and-oversight-of-global-stablecoin-arrangements-final-report/">set of recommendations</a> for regulating global stablecoin arrangements. It urged authorities to demand robust recovery and resolution plans from issuers.</p>
<p class="post-heading">The recommendations also emphasized the need for issuers to provide users with a strong legal claim for prompt redemption. If a stablecoin is tied to a single fiat currency, redemption should match that currency's value. To maintain value and avoid risks, authorities should ensure redemption rights, stabilization mechanisms, and adherence to prudential standards.</p>