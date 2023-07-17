<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler had a mixed reaction to a judge’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239537/sec-leaves-door-open-for-appeal-in-ripple-case">decision</a> last week that gave both Ripple and the regulator the ability to proclaim a partial win in the ongoing case about whether or not XRP should be considered a security.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Specifically, Gensler said the agency was “pleased” that the decision protected institutional investors and pushed back against a fair notice argument, a defense lodged by Ripple. The judge’s decision on retail investors, though, was more of a sticking point. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“While disappointed on what they said about retail investors, we’re still looking at it and assessing that opinion,” Gensler said on Monday at a National Press Club luncheon where he was discussing artificial intelligence.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">The SEC accused Ripple in 2020 of illegally raising $1.3 billion through the sale of XRP. Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York ruled last week that XRP was not a security when sold on the secondary market, but would be a security when sold to institutional investors. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Torres said that Ripple’s “blind bid” or “programmatic” sales, where the firm used algorithms to sell XRP on trading platforms, was not a securities offering. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Buyers “could not have known if their payments of money went to Ripple,” and so most people who bought XRP on exchanges did not invest in Ripple, Torres said. Torres also noted that since 2017, programmatic sales made up less than 1% of the global XRP trading volume. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">More enforcement on the horizon</span></strong></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The agency has taken on a number of big crypto firms, including crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase over the past few months. The SEC accused both of failing to register with the agency, while also alleging that Binance lied to customers. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“So what’s next? We’re going to continue to try to bring firms that may not be into compliance into compliance without prejudging any one of them and trying to ensure that we protect the investing public,” Gensler said.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>