<p>Entertainment focused blockchain company Theta Labs is partnering with 1990s milk cap game company Pogs as it pursues web3 ambitions.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rebranded as <a href="https://www.pogdigital.com/">Pog Digital</a>, the company said that the 165 million millennials and Gen Zers who collected its product "will want to own a modern iteration that integrates digital and physical experiences."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">During more than 30 years of existence, Pogs has worked with top brands like Disney, Barbie and Pokemon, it said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"By partnering with Theta Labs, we are able to scale a dedicated ecosystem while connecting our collections across multiple blockchains such as Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin," Pog Digital CEO Kyler Frisbee said in the statement.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With a team made up of former employees from Netflix, Samsung, Amazon and Vimeo, Theta hopes to become "the leading blockchain for media and entertainment." The company has raised more than $100 million, <a href="https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/theta">according to Crunchbase</a>.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>