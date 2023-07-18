<p>Former FTX executive Constance Wang has resurfaced at crypto venture firm Sino Global Capital.</p>\r\n<p>Wang, who spent nearly four years at FTX in a number of key roles including as COO, has now joined Sino Global after keeping a low profile since the collapse of the exchange group, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-19/ex-ftx-chief-operating-officer-constance-wang-joins-vc-firm-sino-global-capital#xj4y7vzkg">according to a Bloomberg report</a> published today that cited anonymous sources.</p>\r\n<p>Wang could not be reached for comment. Sino Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>\r\n<p>Considered a key lieutenant of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Wang was also co-chief executive of FTX Digital Markets, the company’s Bahamas affiliate. She was responsible for driving the company’s global user growth, as well as for partnerships, PR and marketing, institutional clients and geographical expansion, according to her LinkedIn profile. She previously worked at Huobi Global and Credit Suisse.</p>\r\n<p>While certain top FTX executives have been embroiled in legal proceedings — and in some cases <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2023/02/28/former-ftx-engineering-director-nishad-singh-pleads-guilty-to-criminal-charges-reuters/">plead guilty</a> — others have sought a fresh start. Amy Wu, who ran FTX Ventures, <a href="https://www.venturecapitaljournal.com/menlo-lands-former-ftx-ventures-head-amy-wu/">recently joined Menlo Ventures</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Bankman-Fried himself <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/03/30/business/sbf-hearing/index.html#:~:text=Sam%20Bankman%2DFried%2C%20the%20founder,to%20bribe%20Chinese%20government%20officials.">has plead not guilty</a> to an array of charges. He is currently under house arrest, awaiting trial. </p>\r\n<p><em>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>