Conic Finance drained of $3.2 million in security attack

<p>DeFi protocol Conic Finance suffered an exploit today by a hacker who managed to make off with 1700 ether (over $3.2 million), according to security analysts at BlockSec. Conic is a DeFi protocol designed to allocate funds across the Curve decentralized exchange using the liquidity pools it operates.</p>
<p>The unidentified attacker exploited a reentrancy vulnerability, which subsequently allowed the manipulation of a faulty price oracle that Conic relied on. This enabled them to drain funds, said Matthew Jiang, the director of security services at BlockSec, in an interview with The Block.</p>
<p>Such an attack <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234102/lending-protocol-sturdy-finance-drained-of-800000-in-security-attack">leverages</a> the ability to repeatedly call a function within a single transaction before the initial function call completes. This mechanism lets the attacker withdraw more funds than they're entitled to.</p>
<p>In the incident around 6:35 am ET today, the hacker executed a flash loan, <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0x8b74995d1d61d3d7547575649136b8765acb22882960f0636941c44ec7bbe146">borrowing</a> 20,000 staked ether, as evidenced by on-chain data. These funds were routed to Conic so its price oracle, which is sourced from a third-party "read-only" smart contract, could be tampered with — facilitating the reentrancy attack — BlockSec explained. "The flash-loaned stETH was utilized to amplify the profit," Jiang said.</p>
<p>Keeping its community informed, Conic <a href="https://twitter.com/ConicFinance/status/1682346727578255360">announced</a> in a Twitter post that the team was "investigating an exploit involving the ETH Omnipool" and promised to share further updates.</p>