<p>A New York couple accused of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/133871/couple-accused-of-laundering-4-5-billion-in-bitcoin-face-bail-decision-in-dc">laundering</a> $4.5 billion of crypto related to the 2016 hacking of the Bitfinex exchange have entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, according to court documents.</p>\r\n<p>Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan are set to attend a plea hearing early next month. Federal prosecutors allege the couple conspired with "others known and unknown to the grand jury," according to the court documents. </p>\r\n<p>Morgan, known by her rapper name “Razzlekhan,” was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/188601/razzlekhan-bitcoin-laundering-case-to-include-classified-information">arrested</a> with Lichtenstein last year and charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. A district court judge had previously signed a protective order in the case, indicating it would involve “classified national security information” that can only be accessed by people with security clearance.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier this month, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238163/crypto-exchange-bitfinex-recovers-314000-from-2016-hack">Bitfinex said</a> it recovered $312,000 in cash and nearly $2,000 worth of Bitcoin Cash from the 2016 hack.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>