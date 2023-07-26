<p>Decentralized cloud infrastructure network Aethir completed a Pre-A funding round, bringing the total raised to date to over $9 million at a valuation of $150 million.</p>\r\n<p>Aethir’s latest funding was led by Sanctor Capital, Hashkey, Merit Circle and CitizenX, with participation from Arthur Hayes’ Maelstrom, Mirana Ventures and Animoca Brands, among others, according to a statement. Aethir did not disclose the specific amount raised from this round.</p>\r\n<p>The investment will fund the Singapore-based project’s expansion into key markets like South East Asia, Latin America and North America, as well as building out its decentralized cloud infrastructure to a growing network of AI companies and gaming studios, Aethir said.</p>\r\n<p>“The cloud sector has traditionally been a challenging industry to scale, plagued by high costs, particularly for customers requiring complex real-time rendering or streaming infrastructure — and that’s not taking into account the additional stress on the ecosystem as a result of the AI boom,” Aethir co-founder and CEO Mark Rydon said.</p>\r\n<h2>Aethir’s latest fundraising</h2>\r\n<p>Aethir’s latest fundraising follows a previous Seed round led by Framework Ventures and Infinity Ventures Crypto in January 2022.</p>\r\n<p>"We're backing projects that are using the blockchain to solve real-world issues. Aethir is meaningfully expanding the addressable market for gaming and other streaming content in the world's highest-growth (but hardware-constrained) markets. Everybody wins as Aethir expands — gamers, publishers and globally distributed rendering node operators alike,” Maelstrom CIO and former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes said.</p>\r\n<p>"For the metaverse to become a populated, engaging, virtual universe, the underlying infrastructure needs to support efficient, low-cost computation. Aethir is part of this next-generation infrastructure stack that unlocks the gaming and social communication possibilities we have been waiting for,” Sanctor Capital CEO Han Kao added.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>