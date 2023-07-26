<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Federal prosecutors asked a federal judge to detain Sam Bankman-Fried months before the former FTX CEO is set to stand trial. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">During a hearing on Wednesday in a Manhattan federal court, prosecutor Danielle Sassoon said “no set of release conditions can ensure the safety of the community,” according to <a href="https://www.reuters.com/legal/us-seeks-detention-ftxs-sam-bankman-fried-pending-trial-2023-07-26/"><span class="s2">Reuters</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The request comes a week after </span><span class="s3">the U.S. Department of Justice accused Bankman-Fried of leaking the private diary of a former colleague, Caroline Ellison, to the media. Ellison ran FTX's sister trading company Alameda Research and pleaded guilty to multiple charges last year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Sassoon told the court on Wednesday that Bankman-Fried, who's currently under house arrest, tried to “intimidate” Ellison and made “100 calls to the reporter of the NYT article, some for more than 20 min,” according to <a href="https://twitter.com/innercitypress/status/1684267018504003612"><span class="s4">Inner City Press</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<h2><span class="s1">Bankman-Fried faces <span class="s3">slew of charges</span></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Counsel for Bankman-Fried agreed that he would not talk</span><span class="s3"> publicly about the c</span><span class="s3">ase but said it should be applied to “all parties and witnesses” including FTX, Alameda Research and current FTX CEO John Ray, according to a letter filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241181/judge-mulls-gag-order-as-lawyers-confirm-bankman-fried-leaked-diary"><span class="s4">weekend</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Bankman-Fried <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236735/judge-denies-motion-to-dismiss-most-charges-against-sam-bankman-fried"><span class="s2">faces</span></a> over 100 years in prison if he is convicted of a slew of charges, including fraud, over allegations that he and other FTX executives used billions of customer assets to make their own failed investments. FTX filed for bankruptcy late last year. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>