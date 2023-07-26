<p>Storied auction house Sotheby's sold 500 pieces of generative art in less than an hour for $1.2 million.</p>\r\n<p>Created by the artist Vera Molnár and christened Themes and Variations, each piece of digital art was "minted immediately upon purchase," Sotheby's said in a statement, adding that trading volume on the secondary market had totaled 400 ether (about $754,000) in the hours following the auction.</p>\r\n<p>Sotheby's announced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236995/sothebys-launches-blockchain-fueled-program-for-generative-artists">the launch</a> of its generative art program last month. Despite a downturn in NFT sales, the auction house has recently been reasonably successful when auctioning off digital works, including a collection that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227177/sothebys-nft-auction-3ac">once belonged</a> to the failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.</p>\r\n<p>The auction house said that the sale of Themes and Variations "opened with a ceiling price of 20 ether" ($37,600).</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_241621"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 460px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-241621" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Vera-Molnar-Themes-and-Variations-1-450x450.png" alt="sotheby's" width="450" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Digital work by artist Vera Molnár sold in auction. Source: Sotheby's</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>