<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meta's metaverse-related division Reality Labs posted $3.7 billion in operating losses in the second quarter of this year, but the social media giant said it remains "fully committed" to metaverse development.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The unit recorded $276 million in revenue in the second quarter of this year, down from $452 million in the same period last year, according to Meta's latest </span><a href="https://s21.q4cdn.com/399680738/files/doc_financials/2023/q2/Meta-06-30-2023-Exhibit-99-1-FINAL.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">earnings results</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> released Wednesday.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"As our investments in AI continue, we remain fully committed to the metaverse vision as well," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg </span><a href="https://s21.q4cdn.com/399680738/files/doc_financials/2023/q2/META-Q2-2023-Prepared-Remarks.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said in an earnings call</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. "We've been working on both of these two major priorities for many years in parallel now, and in many ways the two areas are overlapping and complementary."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Susan Li, chief financial officer of Meta, said Reality Labs' expenses amounted to $4 billion in the second quarter, "up 23% due to lapping a reduction in Reality Labs loss reserves in Q2 of last year as well as growth in employee-related costs."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The $3.7 billion second-quarter loss came after the division reported a $4 billion loss in the previous quarter and $2.8 billion in the same quarter last year.</span></p>
<h2><b>Metaverse still a focus</b></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite the heavy losses, Zuckerberg said the company still believes in the potential of both the metaverse and AI.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I've said on a number of these calls that the two technological waves that we're riding are AI in the near term and the metaverse over the longer term," he said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Overall, Meta reported $7.79 billion in profits for the quarter, up 16% from the same period last year. Its revenue grew 11% year-on-year to $32 billion in the quarter.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meta's stock closed 1.39% higher on Wednesday and was up 6.89% in after-hours trading.</span></p>