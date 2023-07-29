<p>Kannagi Finance's official website appears to have expired in what many allege is a rug pull. </p>\r\n<p>The decentralized yield aggregator's total value locked has <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/kannagi-finance">dropped</a> from $2.13 million to $0.17, according to data from DeFiLlama. </p>\r\n<p>The project also seemingly <a href="https://twitter.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1685162644653973510">deleted</a> its social media accounts.</p>\r\n<p>German blockchain security firm SolidProof <a href="https://github.com/solidproof/projects/blob/main/2023/KToken/SmartContract_Audit_Solidproof_KannagiFinance.pdf">completed</a> Kannagi Finance's audit on June 6. SolidProof did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>