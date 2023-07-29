Premium News

Exclusive
Andre Cronje says he never really left the Fantom Foundation

France's privacy watchdog looking into Worldcoin's 'questionable' legality: Reuters

Crypto.com registers in the Netherlands following Binance exit

Binance asks federal judge to dismiss CFTC case against company

SEC official warns accounting firms about legal liability for crypto 'audits'

Exclusive
Andre Cronje says he never really left the Fantom Foundation

France's privacy watchdog looking into Worldcoin's 'questionable' legality: Reuters

Crypto.com registers in the Netherlands following Binance exit

Binance asks federal judge to dismiss CFTC case against company

SEC official warns accounting firms about legal liability for crypto 'audits'

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,328.50 -0.04%
ETHUSD
$ 1,874.44 -0.11%
LTCUSD
$ 91.16 -0.29%
SOLUSD
$ 25.15 0.51%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News