<p>South Korean crypto exchange Upbit has suspended deposits and withdrawals for Curve Finance's token, CRV.</p>
<p>"Today, certain vulnerabilities have been discovered in some of the stablecoin pools associated with Curve (CRV)," the exchange's <a href="https://sg.upbit.com/service_center/notice?id=2745">announcement</a> reads. It added, "As a result, CRV is currently experiencing significant volatility. We advise exercising caution when considering any investments related to CRV."</p>
<p>DeFi platform Curve Finance <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242066/curve-finance-factory-pools-targeted-due-to-reentrancy-vulnerability">faced</a> a reentrancy vulnerability — a security flaw that allows for the potential draining of funds from uninterrupted contract calls — yesterday and into today. Significant outflows were linked to interactions exploiting the reentrancy vulnerability in specific Vyper compiler versions.</p>
<div class="css-1dbjc4n">
<div class="css-1dbjc4n r-1s2bzr4">
<div id="id__lail6cft6jq" class="css-901oao r-vlxjld r-37j5jr r-1inkyih r-16dba41 r-135wba7 r-bcqeeo r-bnwqim r-qvutc0" dir="auto" lang="en" data-testid="tweetText"><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">"Vyper versions 0.2.15, 0.2.16 and 0.3.0 are vulnerable to malfunctioning reentrancy locks," Vyper <a href="https://twitter.com/vyperlang/status/1685692973051498497">tweeted</a>. "The investigation is ongoing but any project relying on these versions should immediately reach out to us."</span></div>
</div>
</div>
<p>Additionally, millions of CRV tokens were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242098/millions-of-curve-dao-tokens-stolen-minutes-before-a-white-hat-rescue-mission">stolen</a> minutes before a white hat rescue mission to safeguard the funds.</p>