PancakeSwap to share trading-fee revenue with CAKE token stakers

<p>Decentralized exchange PancakeSwap is set to share a portion of its trading-fee revenue with stakers of its native token, CAKE, to enable them to earn more rewards.</p>
<p>PancakeSwap said, beginning Aug. 9, fixed-term CAKE stakers will receive 5% of the trading-fee revenue from all <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217147/pancake-swap-april-upgrade">PancakeSwap v3</a> pairs — with 0.01% and 0.05% fee tiers — on a recurring and weekly basis. These two fee tiers account for 80-90% of PancakeSwap v3 trading volumes.</p>
<p>"Revenue sharing ties the CAKE token more directly to PancakeSwap's growth as a protocol," Chef Mochi, head chef of PancakeSwap, said in a statement. "Therefore, CAKE stakers' rewards are tied to the growth of PancakeSwap, and it is intended to be a long-term initiative that grows alongside the protocol."</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-242211" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/cake.png" alt="pancakeswap-cake" width="1794" height="596" /><em><span style="font-size: 8pt;">PancakeSwap's revenue sharing program; source:PancakeSwap</span></em></p>
<h2>PancakeSwap's revenue sharing program</h2>
<p>Launched in 2020, PancakeSwap is the second-largest decentralized exchange by trading volume and market share after Uniswap, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>.</p>
<p>Initially built on the BNB Chain, PancakeSwap has expanded on several blockchains, including Ethereum, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/179764/pancakeswap-approves-dex-launch-on-aptos-via-governance-vote">Aptos</a> and Polygon zkEVM. PancakeSwap's revenue-sharing program applies to all chains.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/share-of-dex-volume-monthly/embed" title="Share of DEX Volume" width="100%"></iframe> </p>
<p>PancakeSwap sharing revenue with CAKE stakers means additional income for them, over and above staking rewards. Users joining PancakeSwap before Aug. 2 can claim trading fee rewards with the first distribution period of Aug. 9. Those joining after Aug. 2 and before Aug. 9 will be able to claim their rewards with the second distribution period on Aug. 16, and so on, PancakeSwap said.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, Cake stakers from June and July will also receive trading fee rewards for those months as a bonus starting from Aug. 9, PancakeSwap added.</p>
<p>"The Revenue Sharing Pool is designed to align with PancakeSwap's long-term vision of sustainability and community-driven growth," PancakeSwap said. "This model ensures that the value of CAKE is not diluted and enhances the benefits of holding CAKE. Additionally, it serves as a valuable tool to mitigate inflation."</p>
<p><span class="tw-text-gray-900 dark:tw-text-white tw-text-3xl"><span class="no-wrap" data-price-btc="0.000052096376333518856" data-coin-id="12632" data-coin-symbol="cake" data-target="price.price" data-price-previous="1.5342790744847994">CAKE token spiked 5</span></span><span class="tw-text-gray-900 dark:tw-text-white tw-text-3xl"><span class="no-wrap" data-price-btc="0.000052096376333518856" data-coin-id="12632" data-coin-symbol="cake" data-target="price.price" data-price-previous="1.5342790744847994">% to $1.58, as of 9:30 a.m. ET, after the announcement came out. </span></span><span class="tw-text-gray-900 dark:tw-text-white tw-text-3xl"><span class="no-wrap" data-price-btc="0.000052096376333518856" data-coin-id="12632" data-coin-symbol="cake" data-target="price.price" data-price-previous="1.5342790744847994">The native token of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/126405/binance-smart-chain-and-animoca-brands-launch-200-million-blockchain-gaming-accelerator-fund">Binance Smart Chain</a> (BSC) DeFi exchange now has a market cap of $331 million.</span></span></p>
<p><em>Added token price update.</em></p>