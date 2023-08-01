<p>Crypto stocks fell Tuesday as bitcoin's price hit a six week low. The moves followed news yesterday that a federal judge <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242381/judge-slams-ripple-decision-in-secs-case-against-terraform-labs">took issue</a> with a widely watched split-decision in the ongoing suit by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Ripple Labs.</p>\r\n<p>The world's largest digital asset by market capitalization fell 1.8% over the past 24 hours to $28,790 at 11:24 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CoinGecko</a>. It last traded below $29,000 on June 21.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase shares declined 7.4% to $91.30. Miners also suffered, with Riot Platforms declining 5%, Marathon Digital falling 6.5% and Canada's Hut 8 Mining shedding 5.7%.</p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif;">Bull market signals</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif;">Bitcoin spent most of last week below the $30,000 mark, lacking an impetus to sustain the upward momentum that saw it reach a yearly high around $31,800 earlier this month. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif;">Although it's declined below its recent range, analysts at <a href="https://blog.bitfinex.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Bitfinex-Alpha-65.pdf">Bitfinex</a> said on-chain metrics are bullish.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif;">"When bitcoin re-ascends to a position above its Realized Price, following an extended period of staying below it, this usually signals the onset of a new bull market. This correlation between bitcoin's price rebound and the initiation of a bull market is a noteworthy trend in the historical performance of the cryptocurrency," Tuesday's Bitfinex <a href="https://blog.bitfinex.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Bitfinex-Alpha-65.pdf">report</a> stated.</span></p>\r\n<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 dbtmOA at-text">\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif;">Curve Finance's CRV token, meanwhile, dropped 8% to 58 cents following Sunday's exploit of its DeFi infrastructures via a bug in the underlying code. Other tokens declined amid concern about </span><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif;">a $168 million lending position held by Curve founder Michael Egorov on the Aave protocol that is secured by CRV.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif;">Should the position be liquidated, a series of rapid liquidations could be triggered. </span><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif;">AAVE is down 8%, COMP fell 8.8%, MPL declined 3.2% and MKR lost 2%.</span></p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>