Consensys sued over MetaMask intellectual property: CoinDesk

<p>Entrepreneur Joel Dietz accused the blockchain software firm Consensys of taking the idea for a web-based cryptocurrency wallet that would eventually become MetaMask, <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/08/02/ethereum-juggernaut-metamasks-origin-story-challenged-in-new-lawsuit/?utm_campaign=coindesk_main&amp;utm_content=editorial&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_term=organic">CoinDesk</a> <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/08/02/ethereum-juggernaut-metamasks-origin-story-challenged-in-new-lawsuit/">reported</a>, citing a lawsuit filed in state court in California on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Dietz claims he initially developed the intellectual property for an in-browser crypto wallet in a 2014 project called Vapor. For the project, Dietz recruited Consensys employee Aaron Davis for coding help in 2015, but Dietz asserts that Davis went off to found a browser-based crypto wallet called MetaMask with Dan Finlay.</p>
<p>Dietz also claims that Consensys downplayed his involvement in MetaMask after the wallet app launched.</p>
<h2>Consensys refutes lawsuit</h2>
<p>In a statement to CoinDesk, Consensys claimed Dietz "has no relation to MetaMask" and insisted that Aaron Davis and Dan Finlay co-founded MetaMask in 2016.</p>
<p>Consensys is considered a crypto ecosystem staple for its oversight of MetaMask, one of the most popular cryptocurrency wallets. The firm netted $450 million in Series D funding in early 2022, earning Consensys a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239603/ethereum-consensys-investor-talks">$7 billion</a> valuation.</p>