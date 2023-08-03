<p>PayPal's quarterly operating margin failed to appease investors yesterday, sending its share price down 7% in extended trading — though executives at the American payments behemoth shared optimistic year-end expectations.</p>\r\n<p>"When we think about the back half, in Q3, we'll still see some pressure on transaction margin performance," acting CFO Gabrielle Rabinovitch <a href="https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/paypal-forecasts-quarterly-revenue-above-estimates-consumers-shrug-inflation-2023-08-02/">told</a> analysts, adding: "In Q4, we expect to see an improvement."</p>\r\n<p>PayPal's adjusted operating margin for Q2 2023 came in at 21.4% — below its forecasted 22% — due to slowed growth in branded products in the face of increased competition from Apple and others.</p>\r\n<p>PayPal CEO Dan Schulman — who's retirement was announced in February — also blamed inflation for slowing e-commerce growth but believes cooling inflation is "accelerating" it again.</p>\r\n<p>The company anticipates beating analysts' estimates for Q3 revenue and profit per share.</p>\r\n<p>PayPal Ventures led <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232762/paypal-ventures-invests-in-web3-onboarding-startup-magic">a $52 million raise</a> for digital wallet provider Magic in May — the same month PayPal customers' crypto holdings <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230002/paypal-ether-bitcoin-holdings">hit $943 million</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>