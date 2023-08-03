<p>Huobi co-founder Jun Du purchased 10 million curve tokens (CRV) for $4 million from Curve founder Michael Egorov, who continues to look to reduce his at-risk loan position.</p>\r\n<p>Du initially <a href="https://twitter.com/DujunX/status/1686296439876648960">tweeted</a> that he wanted to buy 10 million CRV at $0.40, the current going price for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242516/curve-founder-michael-egorov-sells-more-crv-to-dcfgod-and-others">multiple</a> over-the-counter deals between Egorov and a range of crypto individuals. Du confirmed via Twitter DM that he <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x003027594360084811f99e3f751de580e3b2086e#tokentxns">purchased</a> these tokens and that he has locked up the tokens as veCRV (which gives voting rights on the Curve platform in exchange for the tokens being locked up for a period of time).</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">I'll lock in for at least a year and hope the Curve gets better and better," he said.</span></p>\r\n<p>On Twitter, he <a href="https://twitter.com/DujunX/status/1686751264200343552">added</a> that he supported Curve in the same way as when BendDAO had a liquidity crisis. He said, "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">The current difficulties are only temporary, and the industry will be healthier if we support it together."</span></p>\r\n<p>Du is the CEO of New Huo Tech, a digital assets service platform, and the co-founder and GP at web3 fund ABCDE.</p>\r\n<h2>Keeping the loan afloat</h2>\r\n<p>Egorov is continuing to sell CRV tokens to strengthen his loan position. He has multiple loans on various DeFi lending platforms, mostly to borrow stablecoins using CRV as collateral. On Aave alone, he has borrowed $56 million of stablecoins with $149 million of CRV as collateral.</p>\r\n<p>Currently his health ratings having improved to around 1.67 or higher on these platforms. Yet there is still a risk that were the price of CRV to fall low enough, his positions could be liquidated, potentially leaving these platforms with bad debt. This issue is more serious because it involves such a large portion of the CRV supply.</p>\r\n<p>So far, Egorov has sold 72 million CRV — per Nansen analyst Sandra Leow — to various parties including Tron founder Justin Sun, <span data-v-a4d80bd0="">crypto trader DCFGod</span> and <span data-v-a4d80bd0="">Mechanism Capital co-founder Andrew Kang</span>.</p>\r\n<p>Aave Chan Initiative has also <a href="https://governance.aave.com/t/arfc-acquire-crv-with-treasury-usdt/14251">proposed</a> on the Aave governance forum that its treasury should buy up to $2 million of CRV, which it may lock up as veCRV for up to four years.</p>\r\n<p><em>Updated with the latest figure on total CRV sales.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>