Curve founder Michael Egorov sells more CRV to DCFGod and others

<p>Curve founder Michael Egorov has sold more Curve (CRV) tokens in over-the-counter transactions with multiple crypto entities, according to blockchain data and a source familiar with the situation.</p>
<p>Blockchain data shows that he sold 5 million CRV to Tron founder Justin Sun, as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242455/justin-sun-buys-2-9-million-crv-tokens-in-an-otc-deal-announces-partnership-with-curve">reported</a> earlier, with a further 4.25 million CRV to crypto trader DCFGod, as <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1686313165641203712/photo/1">noted</a> by DeFi analysts Lookonchain. Plus, 3.75 million CRV to NFT owner Jeffrey Huang — known as Machi Big Brother — 2.5 million CRV to crypto investors <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225705/dwf-labs-biggest-crypto-investors">DWF Labs</a>, and 2.5 million CRV to DeFi project Cream Finance. </p>
<p>A source told The Block that Mechanism Capital co-founder Andrew Kang and crypto individual <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/132340/wonderland-votes-out-quadrigacx-co-founder-sifu-and-is-considering-shutting-down">Sifu</a> — who was involved in the Quadriga saga — are participating in further OTC sales.</p>
<p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"><span class="ILfuVd NA6bn" lang="en"><span class="hgKElc">Kang said, "Can't confirm as of now, still in discussion." On Twitter, Sifu <a href="https://twitter.com/0xSifu/status/1686294119167967232">noted</a> that there was a six month lock up for the tokens but did not address whether he participated.</span></span></span></p>
<p>Blockchain data shows other transactions including a 17.5 million CRV transaction to one <a href="https://etherscan.io/token/0xd533a949740bb3306d119cc777fa900ba034cd52?a=0xf510dc673c5e4a8c274a98c758fe33fc4838be79">wallet</a>, where some of the tokens were transferred to Binance, and a 2.5 million CRV transaction to another <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x4d3e453fbf93bb597888941874780d6cd0b0a3ae#tokentxns">wallet</a> that was funded from Wintermute — potentially one of its customers. Lookonchain <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1686331352483082240">suggests</a> Egorov has sold a total of 39.25 million CRV and received 15.8 million USDT in return.</p>
<p>Blockchain data indicates that the tokens were sold at $0.40, reflecting the money Egorov sent in exchange. According to the source, the arrangement is a handshake agreement for a three to six-month lockup on the tokens. Alternatively, they can be sold at $0.80 on the open market if the price rises that high.</p>
<h2>Concerns over a large loan position</h2>
<p>The deals are being made in response to Egorov's large loan position that's at risk of being liquidated if the price of CRV drops considerably. Egorov has been trying to repay some of the debt in order to reduce its risk of being liquidated. </p>
<p><span data-v-25901368="">Egorov has <a href="https://debank.com/profile/0x7a16ff8270133f063aab6c9977183d9e72835428">borrowed</a> near $60 million in stablecoins on Aave alone, collateralized by a significant $175 million in CRV. If this position were to be liquidated, it could lead to bad debt across multiple lending protocols.</span></p>
<p><span data-v-25901368="">The latest movements are boosting the health of the position. According to DeBank records, this position boasts a health factor of 1.64, up from 1.5 earlier today.</span></p>
<p><em>Correction: This article previously said that Wintermute was involved in the OTC deals, per the source. Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy said that Egorov was not a counterparty. <br />
</em></p>
<p><em>Disclosure: Wintermute co-founder Evgeny Gaevoy sits on The Block's board.</em></p>
<p>&nbsp;</p>