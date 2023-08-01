Premium News

Genesis Digital Assets launches three new bitcoin mining data centers in South Carolina

Exclusive
Curve founder Michael Egorov sells more CRV to DCFGod and others

Nomura's crypto wing set to offer trading and asset management services with Dubai license

Justin Sun buys $2.9 million of CRV from Michael Egorov and partners with Curve

Open interest in CRV-linked futures skyrockets as Curve token reels from recent attack

Genesis Digital Assets launches three new bitcoin mining data centers in South Carolina

Exclusive
Curve founder Michael Egorov sells more CRV to DCFGod and others

Nomura's crypto wing set to offer trading and asset management services with Dubai license

Justin Sun buys $2.9 million of CRV from Michael Egorov and partners with Curve

Open interest in CRV-linked futures skyrockets as Curve token reels from recent attack

Live
BTCUSD
$ 28,838.50 -1.28%
ETHUSD
$ 1,831.63 -1.14%
LTCUSD
$ 92.25 0.29%
SOLUSD
$ 23.34 -1.48%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News