Binance user base surges to 150 million, CZ says — despite US regulatory lawsuits

<p>Crypto exchange Binance has surpassed 150 million registered users, according to co-founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao — despite facing an ongoing legal battle with the United States regulators. The milestone comes with Binance's re-entry in Japan and a license in Dubai earlier this week, Zhao <a href="https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1687061963094814720">tweeted</a>.</p>
<p>In May, Binance's user base was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230140/binance-capital-connect-vip">128 million</a> — meaning the crypto exchange has gained 22 million users in just three months, despite ongoing global regulatory scrutiny. </p>
<p>Binance and Zhao were sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in March for allegedly operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program. Subsequently, in July, the Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233206/sec-binance-showdown-sends-shockwaves-through-crypto">sued</a> Binance, Zhao and Binance.US for allegedly breaking U.S. securities laws. The U.S. Department of Justice is also<a href="https://www.semafor.com/article/08/02/2023/us-prosecutors-worry-binance-charges-could-cause-run-on-exchange"> reportedly</a> considering fraud charges against Binance but is worried it could cause a run on the exchange and hurt users.</p>
<p>Elsewhere, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235129/binance-is-under-investigation-in-france-for-alleged-money-laundering-le-monde">France</a> is also reportedly investigating Binance because of alleged money laundering. In recent weeks and months, Binance has also exited <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235084/binance-exits-the-netherlands">the Netherlands</a>, deregistered entities in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234617/binance-cyprus-deregister" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cyprus</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235425/binance-deregisters-in-uk-amid-regulatory-woes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the U.K.</a>, withdrawn its license application in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236405/binance-austria-withdraws-license-application" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Austria</a> and was ordered to stop operating in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236239/belgium-regulator-orders-binance-to-stop-services-in-country" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Belgium.</a></p>
<p>Yet, Binance's market share keeps growing. It remains the world's largest crypto exchange, with nearly 65% market share in spot trading volumes today, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/no-usd-support-exchange-volume-market-share">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/no-usd-support-exchange-volume-market-share/embed" title="No USD Support Exchange Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Zhao remains committed to "keep building." Last month, he <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237907/binance-cz-crypto-trading-volumes">said</a> Binance is doing "a lot of preparation" to ready its systems for higher crypto trading volumes over the next six to 18 months. Zhao expects a volume surge based on historical patterns and events, including the upcoming Bitcoin halving next year.</p>
<p>Binance did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment on the new user base milestone.</p>