<p>ProShares and Bitwise both have applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for exchange traded funds to offer exposure to both bitcoin and ether. </p>
<p>ProShares' filing <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1174610/000168386323005834/f26041d1.htm">states</a> that its Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF "seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Index."</p>
<p>ProShares currently boasts several crypto-related funds, including a bitcoin futures ETF. It also <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1174610/000168386321007439/f10626d1.htm">filed</a> an application with the SEC for a metaverse-focused ETF late last year.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, Bitwise's Bitcoin and Ether Market Weight ETF—which would offer exposure matching the market cap of the two crypto currencies—filing <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1928561/000138713123009271/btcmarket-485apos_080323.htm">claims</a> it "seeks to provide investors with capital appreciation."</p>
<p>Additionally, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart tweeted that Bitwise also filed for an equal weight version of its dual bitcoin and ether futures ETF. "We're up to a full dozen ether futures ETF filings now," he <a href="https://twitter.com/JSeyff/status/1687307603922055168">noted</a>.</p>
<p>In recent months, the crypto industry and market participants have been buzzing over the prospect of a spot bitcoin ETF finally garnering approval from the SEC — which, so far, only has gave the green light for derivative-tied bitcoin futures ETFs.</p>