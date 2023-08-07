<p class="p1"><span class="s1">House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., underscored the need to pass legislation to regulate stablecoins following PayPal’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243569/paypal-launches-stablecoin-on-ethereum-citing-shift-toward-digital-currencies">move</a> on Monday to launch its own.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">“This announcement is a clear signal that stablecoins—if issued under a clear regulatory framework—hold promise as a pillar of our 21st century payments system,” McHenry said on Monday in a <a href="https://financialservices.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=408945">statement</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We are currently at a crossroads to keep America at the forefront of digital asset innovation. Congress is making significant, bipartisan progress on legislation to ensure the U.S. leads the financial system of the future. We must finish the job," McHenry added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Payments firm PayPal <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243569/paypal-launches-stablecoin-on-ethereum-citing-shift-toward-digital-currencies"><span class="s3">announced</span></a> its launch of a U.S. dollar stablecoin in conjunction with Paxos on Monday. The token </span><span class="s4">will be pegged to the dollar and “gradually” made available to PayPal’s customers in the U.S., the company said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">PayPal first explored the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/103617/paypal-has-held-exploratory-talks-about-launching-a-stablecoin-sources"><span class="s3">release</span></a> of a stablecoin in 2021 but then reportedly faced a setback after increased regulatory scrutiny. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Stablecoin bill on the move, with some setbacks of its own</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The House Financial Services Committee <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241852/stablecoins-bill-advances-in-us-house-after-tense-day-of-debate"><span class="s3">advanced</span></a> a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins late last month, called the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, which McHenry says would protect consumers via federal guardrails while fostering innovation in the U.S.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Democrats, such as former chair of that committee Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241749/us-stablecoin-talks-stall-as-senior-house-republican-blames-white-house"><span class="s3">concerns</span></a> last month that companies like Amazon and Facebook could issue their own digital currencies, under the current bill. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>