<p>The crypto market is experiencing "a volatility migration" to fringe tokens, such as Livepeer and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/213460/nft-project-0n1-force-bought-out">Yield Guild Games</a>, according to one analyst.</p>
<p>"A volatility migration is afoot as majors stagnate or slide lower, while lesser-known altcoins such as Livepeer (LPT) and Yield Guild Games (YGG) have successive days of geometric gains and, in the case of YGG, a spectacular over 75% sell off in just hours," said Gordon Grant, head of trading and sales at Genesis Trading. </p>
<p>"It appears the liquidity generated from the surge in large-cap tokens in 2023 is now flowing into fringe markets with explosive impact," Grant added.</p>
<p>Livepeer, the native token of a decentralized video streaming platform, saw its price rise 33.9% in the past week, before dropping 3% in the past day to $5.35. Yield Guild Games (YGG) saw a 75% sell off in the past day, after spiking over 94% in the past week, now at $0.35, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/yield-guild-games">CoinGecko</a>. Blockchain sleuths noted that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234525/dwf-labs-and-tron-reach-strategic-partnership-to-strengthen-ecosystem-support">DWF Labs</a> transferred large amounts of YGG tokens to exchanges, suggesting they may have sold some tokens.</p>
<h2>Trading volume at yearly lows</h2>
<p>While fringe tokens have seen an increase in volatility, Bitcoin has faced the opposite. Bitcoin's price is at a standstill, locked in a tight trading range around the $29,000 mark, with trade volume at a yearly low and volatility metrics showing a multi-year low. </p>
<p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">In July, centralized crypto exchanges saw a 12% drop in combined spot and derivatives trading volume to $2.36 trillion, marking the year's lowest reading, according to a CCData <a href="https://ccdata.io/reports/exchange-review-july-2023">report</a>. </span>"The decrease in trading volumes can be attributed to the lack of volatility in the price action of major crypto assets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum largely trading in a narrow range throughout July," the report added.</p>
<p>But this volatility may not last for long. Analysts at Bitfinex claimed that bitcoin "stands on the brink of an impending supply crunch," according to this week's <a href="https://blog.bitfinex.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Bitfinex-Alpha-66.pdf">Bitfinex Alpha</a> report.</p>
<p dir="ltr">"Recent data reveals that a staggering 69.2% of the total Bitcoin supply has remained untouched for over a year. With a significant chunk of Bitcoin's supply remaining inactive, the available supply in the market diminishes. This inherent scarcity, juxtaposed with a burgeoning demand, has the potential to drive prices upward," Bitfinex analysts claimed.</p>
<p dir="ltr">Bitcoin has primarily traded in the range of $29,000 to $30,000 since July 24. The digital asset was up a modest 1% in the past 24 hours, changing hands for $29,358 at 10:00 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CoinGecko</a>.</p>