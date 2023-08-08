Anchorage, Bitmain to get equity as part of Core Scientific bankruptcy plan

<p>Anchorage Digital and Bitmain are set to take equity stakes in the bankrupt crypto mining firm Core Scientific as the firm attempts to reorganize.</p>\r\n<p>Anchorage <a href="https://cases.stretto.com/public/X217/12024/PLEADINGS/1202408082380000000050.pdf">opted</a> to take an equitization option for what Core Scientific owes. Bitmain will sell Core Scientific 27,000 bitcoin mining rigs, taking $23 million in cash and $54 million in company equity.</p>\r\n<p>Creditors are awaiting a vote on the the company's reorganization, according to court <a href="https://cases.stretto.com/public/X217/12024/PLEADINGS/1202408082380000000040.pdf">filings</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Core Scientific creditors taking on secured debt include BlockFi, 36th Street Capital Partners, Barings, MassMutual Asset Finance, Stonebrier Commercial Finance, Trinity Capital and Wingspire Equipment Finance.</p>\r\n<h2>Bankruptcy protection</h2>\r\n<p>B. Riley, a financial services firm that is also Core Scientific's biggest creditor, supplied the firm $25 million in fresh financing and delayed terms of Core Scientific's outstanding debt. </p>\r\n<p>Core Scientific <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/196925/core-scientific-files-chapter-11-bankruptcy">filed</a> for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 21, 2022, citing up to 5,000 creditors, $10 billion in liabilities and $42.4 million owed to B. Riley. Though Core Scientific generated positive revenue, the inflow wasn't enough to repay bitcoin mining equipment debt.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>