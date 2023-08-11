Binance is applying to get registered in Taiwan for AML compliance: sources

<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is applying to </span><a href="https://law.fsc.gov.tw/LawContent.aspx?id=GL003218&amp;kw=%e8%99%9b%e6%93%ac%e9%80%9a%e8%b2%a8%e5%b9%b3%e5%8f%b0%e5%8f%8a%e4%ba%a4%e6%98%93%e6%a5%ad%e5%8b%99%e4%ba%8b%e6%a5%ad%e9%98%b2%e5%88%b6%e6%b4%97%e9%8c%a2%e5%8f%8a%e6%89%93%e6%93%8a%e8%b3%87%e6%81%90%e8%be%a6%e6%b3%95"><span style="font-weight: 400">get registered</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> under Taiwan’s </span><a href="https://law.moj.gov.tw/ENG/LawClass/LawAll.aspx?pcode=G0380131"><span style="font-weight: 400">Money Laundering Control Act</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">, currently the only crypto-related regulations local authorities have produced.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">At a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) told the dozens of domestic crypto service providers in attendance that Binance is applying to get registered for <a href="https://www.fsc.gov.tw/userfiles/file/(%E7%AC%AC4%E9%BB%9E)%E5%B7%B2%E5%AE%8C%E6%88%90%E6%B4%97%E9%8C%A2%E9%98%B2%E5%88%B6%E6%B3%95%E4%BB%A4%E9%81%B5%E5%BE%AA%E8%81%B2%E6%98%8E%E7%9A%84%E8%99%9B%E6%93%AC%E9%80%9A%E8%B2%A8%E5%B9%B3%E5%8F%B0%E6%A5%AD%E8%80%85%E5%90%8D%E5%96%AE-%E8%AD%89.pdf?fbclid=IwAR290AshZ6SeCdgb_6RhCHuVsXTT5gp4wFS1WF3sz3EpI-N2nSpTaNhPcXM">anti-money laundering compliance</a>, two sources familiar with the matter said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Taiwan has required virtual assets services providers (VASPs) to comply with its anti-money laundering laws since the FSC </span><a href="https://law.fsc.gov.tw/LawContent.aspx?id=GL003218&amp;kw=%e8%99%9b%e6%93%ac%e9%80%9a%e8%b2%a8%e5%b9%b3%e5%8f%b0%e5%8f%8a%e4%ba%a4%e6%98%93%e6%a5%ad%e5%8b%99%e4%ba%8b%e6%a5%ad%e9%98%b2%e5%88%b6%e6%b4%97%e9%8c%a2%e5%8f%8a%e6%89%93%e6%93%8a%e8%b3%87%e6%81%90%e8%be%a6%e6%b3%95"><span style="font-weight: 400">introduced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> anti-money laundering rules in July 2021. Otherwise, the industry remains largely unregulated in the country. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Binance did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In a Friday phone call with The Block, an FSC official declined to comment on whether Binance had submitted documentation to register with the regulator, but said it urges offshore crypto platforms that operate in Taiwan to comply with local AML rules.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While Binance is not regulated in Taiwan, the exchange has formed a local entity named, “Binance International Limited Taiwan Branch (Seychelles),” according to the Department of Commerce’s </span><a href="https://findbiz.nat.gov.tw/fts/query/QueryBar/queryInit.do?banNo=94042691"><span style="font-weight: 400">database</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">. The registration information showed that the government approved Binance’s company registration on May 12, 2023, with a registered capital of NT$30 million ($944,000) in Taiwan.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Binance presence</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Binance has already partnered with local law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime in Taiwan. In June, Binance </span><a href="https://www.binance.com/en/blog/ecosystem/binance-partners-with-taiwan-law-enforcement-agencies-to-fight-cybercrime-7928081762268486180"><span style="font-weight: 400">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> it collaborated with Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau to share its expertise in tackling digital asset-related crime with more than 200 Taiwanese law enforcement officers.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“As a growing number of people in Taiwan grow an interest in cryptocurrency, it is important that the crypto ecosystem feels safe and comfortable for users,” Damien Ho, head of global partnerships of Binance, said in the June blog post.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Binance has been actively expanding in Asia. Earlier this month, Binance officially </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242410/binance-plans-to-first-list-34-tokens-in-japan-as-it-re-enters-the-market-report"><span style="font-weight: 400">launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> in Japan after it acquired local exchange Sakura Exchange BitCoin in November 2022 — paving the way for it to be regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Upcoming guidelines</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Taiwan’s FSC, which was only appointed in March as the main regulator overseeing the crypto industry, is currently formulating a broader set of guidelines on trading and payments related to cryptocurrencies for VASPs, the regulator </span><a href="https://www.fsc.gov.tw/ch/home.jsp?id=2&amp;parentpath=0&amp;mcustomize=news_view.jsp&amp;dataserno=202303300001&amp;dtable=News"><span style="font-weight: 400">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The FSC told The Block that the agency plans to publish the VASP guidelines by the end of September.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Kevin Cheng, a director of the Taiwan Fintech Association, said the FSC intends to take a strict approach to regulating crypto platforms operating in Taiwan similar to how it regulates traditional financial institutions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“The FSC plans to require VASPs to keep their own crypto assets separate from the clients’ crypto assets and to have accounting firms audit such assets every year,” said Cheng, who formerly served as a chief compliance officer at BitoEX, a major crypto exchange in Taiwan.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">He added that such a rule — if put in place — would be difficult to comply with as most accounting firms would be hesitant to take on crypto clients. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“It’s not so much about accounting or auditing techniques but more about crypto-related information skills,” Cheng continued.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Claire Chen, chief executive officer of BitShine, a crypto trading startup in Taiwan, said that the FSC may have to work with the CPA association to find a way to properly audit crypto platforms.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Proposed new crypto regulatory division</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In an attempt to further step up supervision of the crypto industry, a number of lawmakers in Taiwan in April </span><a href="https://news.cnyes.com/news/id/5159486"><span style="font-weight: 400">proposed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> a law amendment to set up a new bureau within the FSC to specifically tackle crypto-related matters, local media Economic Daily News </span><a href="https://money.udn.com/money/story/5613/7124671"><span style="font-weight: 400">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The amendment was processed in April for the first reading but it will need to go through second and third readings to come into force. If passed, the new bureau will add to the FSC's existing four bureaus overseeing banking, securities and futures, insurance and auditing.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Previously in July 2022, the FSC </span><a href="https://forkast.news/headlines/taiwan-cuts-credit-cards-from-being-used-to-buy-crypto/"><span style="font-weight: 400">asked</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> banks and credit card companies not to allow credit cards as a payment method for virtual asset services. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>