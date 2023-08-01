<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance Japan, which is expected to launch fully in August, plans to initially list 34 tokens — meaning it would instantly offer more tokens than any domestic rival, according to local crypto media outlet Coinpost.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinpost </span><a href="https://coinpost.jp/?p=475193"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> today that Binance also plans to list BNB, making its native token available for the first time in Japan.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance, said in a </span><a href="https://twitter.com/binance/status/1683885315558191113"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Twitter video</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in July that the world’s largest crypto exchange has been trying to re-enter the Japanese market.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It’s fantastic to see Japan being a leader in the Web3 regulatory environment,” Zhao said. “Japan has very clear regulations from 2017 with crypto exchange regulations, and more recently this year with the opening-up of crypto listing frameworks as well as in June the passing of the stablecoin regulations.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Zhao added, “To that end, Binance is extremely happy to be able to participate in the Japanese market again from the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190880/binance-japan-licensed-crypto-exchange-sebc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">acquisition</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of the SEBC platform last November, and we’re gonna launch the full service in August.”</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Japan re-entry</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In November 2022, Binance acquired 100% of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sakura Exchange BitCoin — paving the way for it to be regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The re-entry came after the JFSA <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/109623/japan-fsa-another-warning-binance-unregistered-operations">issued warnings</a> in 2021 against Binance, saying that the exchange was operating in the country without registration.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment on upcoming token listings in Japan.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>