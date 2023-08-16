SwirlLend disappears with $460K in apparent exit scam on Base and Linea

<p>SwirlLend, a lending project operating on the Ethereum Layer 2 networks Base and Linea, has seemingly executed an exit scam, making off with an estimated $460,000 in user deposits.</p>\r\n<p>According to on-chain analysis from security firm PeckShield, the SwirlLend team <a href="https://twitter.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1691719373571186925">drained</a> $290,000 in crypto assets from Base and $170,000 from Linea, then transferred the funds to Ethereum. The user deposits on SwirlLend plummeted from $780,000 to merely $49, according to DeFiLlama <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/swirllend">data</a>, as the event unfolded.</p>\r\n<p>The digital presence of SwirlLend has seemingly been erased, as its social media accounts on Twitter and Telegram have been deleted, and the official website remains inaccessible.</p>\r\n<h2>PeckShield calls it a 'rug pull'</h2>\r\n<p>PeckShield characterized the actions as a “rug pull,” a practice where developers of a crypto project run away with user-deposited funds.</p>\r\n<p>This incident is the second significant rug pull on the Base network in recent times, following a similar situation involving the Bald memecoin. Bald, a memecoin once boasting a valuation of $85 million, saw its value <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242225/bald-memecoin-developer-liquidity-pull">collapse</a> to nearly zero after its unknown developer withdrew liquidity from the main pool.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>