Polygon Labs and Korean mobile giant SK Telecom forge web3 partnership

<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Blockchain company Polygon Labs and leading Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom have partnered to develop a web3 ecosystem while also seeking to identify "promising" startups worthy of incubation, the companies said in a statement.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">"We see this collaboration with SK telecom as an important step in providing Web3 experiences to more consumers," </span>Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron said in a statement.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The companies signed the agreement at SK Telecom's Seoul headquarters.</span></p>
<h2><strong>Polygon blockchain</strong></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">SK Telecom's NFT marketplace TopPort will also begin supporting the Polygon blockchain, while the two companies seek "to discover promising Web3 startups and support incubation."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Polygon operates a proof-of-stake sidechain network which runs parallel to Ethereum and hosts notable crypto apps such as Uniswap and Aave. The blockchain is considered one of the most popular among web3 gaming startups.</span></p>