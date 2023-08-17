<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Sichuan — a southwestern Chinese province that was once a crypto mining hub prior to the country’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/108916/sichuan-orders-state-power-grid-to-cut-supply-for-26-bitcoin-mining-farms"><span style="font-weight: 400">mining ban</span></a> —<span style="font-weight: 400"> is betting big on metaverse development, aiming to grow the nascent industry to reach a market size of 250 billion yuan ($34.4 billion) by 2025.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In a Wednesday </span><a href="https://jxt.sc.gov.cn//scjxt/ggtz/2023/8/16/49f9b19262244201aae8bb7635650ba9.shtml"><span style="font-weight: 400">draft action plan</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> for the years through 2025, the Sichuan provincial government said it aims to build several metaverse-related industrial parks and nurture at least 15 leading metaverse firms. </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Specifically, the local government said it would work to optimize blockchain infrastructure, strengthen privacy protection and develop cross-chain control.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">One key focus would be improving digital governance and formulating better regulations regarding personal information protection, internet safety and data security in metaverse settings, according to the draft plan.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Sichuan government is soliciting public feedback on the action plan until Aug. 22.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>China’s blockchain ambition</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While China banned all cryptocurrency transactions in September 2021, the country </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/107414/china-guideline-foster-blockchain"><span style="font-weight: 400">remains bullish</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> on growing its own blockchain technology and digital economy — with Chinese tech giants, such as Alibaba and Tencent, focusing on developing their own consortium blockchains.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In May, Beijing </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232404/beijing-web3-white-paper?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss"><span style="font-weight: 400">released</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> a white paper aimed at promoting innovation and development of the Web 3.0 industry. The government is looking to construct Beijing as a global innovation hub for the digital economy.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>