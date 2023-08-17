<p>Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase will suspend trading in Canada of Tether's stablecoin, USDT, along with the DAI and RAI tokens, the company said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>"We regularly monitor the assets on our exchange to ensure they meet our listing standards," said the company by email. "Based on our most recent reviews, Coinbase will suspend trading in Canada for RAI Reflex Index (RAI), Dai (DAI), and Tether (USDT) on August 31."</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase added that the suspension would not prevent customers from accessing their RAI, DAI, or USDT after the suspension begins. Prices for the three tokens appeared relatively unchanged in light of the news.</p>\r\n<p>The company had only earlier this week <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/blog/coinbase-officially-launches-in-canada" target="_blank" rel="noopener">announced</a> its “official launch” in Canada.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>