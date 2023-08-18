<p>The NFT marketplace OpenSea has decided to end support for one of its blockchains. </p>\r\n<p>OpenSea will no longer allow NFTs built on BNB Smart Chain, or BSC. OpenSea said that the decision to remove BSC was due to the "need to align resources with the most promising efforts," deciding that "to continue supporting BSC outweighs the impact," the firm <a href="https://twitter.com/opensea/status/1692598153244020776?t=1meQD4Nzls-eh4hGHb_CKA&amp;s=19">wrote</a> on social media.</p>\r\n<p>"Starting today, you will no longer be able to create new listings for or make new offers on BSC NFTs. However, you will still be able to view, discover, and transfer BSC NFTs on our site," OpenSea said. "We’re confident this decision will help us direct resources to keep pace with the rapid innovation in our ecosystem."</p>\r\n<h2>BNB Smart Chain</h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The move brings OpenSea’s total supported blockchains down to 10, comprised of Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Base, Ethereum, Klaytn, Optimism, Polygon, Solana and Zora.</span></p>\r\n<p>BNB Smart Chain, formerly known as Binance Smart Chain, is the Layer 1 blockchain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/62213/binance-is-launching-a-new-ethereum-compatible-blockchain">stemming</a> from the crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245454/binance-shuts-down-fiat-to-crypto-payment-platform-reports">Binance</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>