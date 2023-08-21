Coin Center urges Congress for clearer crypto tax regulation

<p>The crypto-focused policy nonprofit Coin Center has urged two Congress members for clearer crypto regulations, especially when it comes to taxation.</p>\r\n<p>In a <a href="https://www.coincenter.org/app/uploads/2023/08/Coin-Center-Response-to-WydenCrapo-Tax-RFI-Aug-2023.pdf">letter</a> to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo, Coin Center listed certain principles it says the government should consider for blockchain regulation.</p>\r\n<p>"If a country wishes to tax cryptocurrencies as property and collect capital gains taxes when cryptocurrencies are sold at a profit, then it should provide guidance on how to account for basis," Coin Center wrote. "There should also be a threshold in the amount gained below which no tax is due."</p>\r\n<h2>De minimis exemption</h2>\r\n<p>"Without such a de minimis exemption from capital gains taxation, a cryptocurrency user could trigger a taxable event every time she pays for a good or service rendering cryptocurrencies too complicated for daily use in payments – especially in novel micropayment applications where transactions can be just pennies," it continued. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/163585/coin-center-prepares-legal-challenge-to-treasurys-tornado-cash-sanctions">Coin Center</a> has been <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/53281/new-congressional-bill-seeks-de-minimis-tax-exemption-for-smaller-crypto-transactions">pushing</a> for a de minimis exemption related to cryptocurrency since at least 2020.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>