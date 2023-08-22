Crypto internet provider World Mobile launches on Google Play in US

<p>Decentralized mobile internet provider World Mobile has become widely available for download on Android devices in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia, the company announced.</p>\r\n<p>Powered through a combination of blockchain technology and older "aerial and terrestrial infrastructure,” World Mobile is aiming to provide customers with a lower-cost alternative for accessing the internet. Last month, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239419/following-bidens-universal-internet-initiative-blockchain-powered-provider-world-mobile-secures-u-s-expansion">company said</a> it had secured authorization to roll out its service in parts of the U.S. and planned to initially begin in California, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.</p>\r\n<p>Mobile users keen to try out the blockchain-enabled service provider can download World Mobile's app from Google Play. Before today. World Mobile had been limited to <a href="https://worldmobile.io/blog/post/the-world-mobile-global-app-released-publicly-on-the-google-play-store">testing its service</a> in Australia and Zanzibar.</p>\r\n<p>World Mobile's platform is designed to provide users with a non-custodial wallet "dedicated to tokens built on the Cardano blockchain," including the company's own WMT token. Additionally, users can use the World Mobile app to convert dollars and euros into WMT tokens, the company added.</p>\r\n<h2>Artificial intelligence</h2>\r\n<p>Separately, World Mobile announced a partnership with <span style="font-weight: 400">SingularityNET, with the latter set to provide artificial-intelligence solutions aimed to help with both customer service and efforts to extend credit to customers.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">"SingularityNET was founded with a vision to democratize access to technology and wealth. This partnership is a key component of this journey," said SingularityNET'S COO Janet Adams.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">SingularityNET provides incentives for individuals to contribute data that improves proprietary AI models.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>