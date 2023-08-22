<p>The team behind the decentralized exchange Balancer <a href="https://twitter.com/Balancer/status/1694014645378724280">reported</a> a "critical vulnerability" affecting some V2 pools. </p>\r\n<p>Balancer mitigated 80% of the threat but noted that the 4% of total-value-locked is still at risk, according to a Balancer forum <a href="https://forum.balancer.fi/t/vulnerability-found-in-some-pools/5102?u=endymionjkb">post</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"As of the writing of this post, this vulnerability has not been exploited, and no funds have been lost," Balancer wrote. "We believe funds in the mitigated pools (labeled “mitigated”) are safe, but nevertheless strongly recommend timely migration to safe pools, or withdrawal. Pools that could not be mitigated are labeled 'at risk.' If you are an LP in any of these pools, please exit immediately."</p>\r\n<h2>Affected liquidity pools</h2>\r\n<p>The Balancer UI will inform users participating in affected liquidity pools on how to withdraw their assets.</p>\r\n<p>This is not the first time Balancer reported vulnerable pools. In January of this year, Balancer noted that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/199789/balancer-warns-6-3-million-of-funds-at-risk-urges-lps-to-remove-liquidity">$6.3 million</a> worth of funds were at risk and that liquidity pools should move their funds, The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>