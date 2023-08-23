Rarible to cease aggregating orders from OpenSea, LooksRare and X2Y2 amid royalty debate

<p>NFT aggregator Rarible will discontinue aggregating orders from NFT marketplaces OpenSea, LooksRare and X2Y2 by Sept. 30.</p>\r\n<p>The move follows OpenSea’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246095/opensea-disables-royalty-enforcement-tool-makes-creator-fees-optional">decision</a> last week to make NFT creator royalties optional for new collections from September, after similar decisions from LooksRare and X2Y2 last year. </p>\r\n<p>“We support royalties. We always have and we always will,” Rarible said in an <a href="https://twitter.com/rarible/status/1693953129656496514">announcement</a> yesterday. Rarible argued the industry was more than minting NFTs and had the opportunity to redefine how creativity is valued and compensated, adding that “We cannot continue to standby as that promise is taken away.”</p>\r\n<p>“We stand in solidarity with creators and artists. That’s why we will no longer support marketplaces that neglect royalties,” Rarible co-founder Alex Salnikov added, urging other platforms to recognize and reward the contributions of creators.</p>\r\n<h2>NFT royalties debate</h2>\r\n<p>NFTs were initially touted for their potential to provide artists with ongoing income through royalties from continuous sales of their collections. Yet, when NFT marketplace <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/134450/another-nft-marketplace-x2y2-begins-vampire-attack-on-opensea">X2Y2</a> introduced a 0% royalty fee for creators in February 2022, it sparked a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/185497/nft-royalties-the-story-so-far">debate</a> within the community about the actual necessity of such royalties, with platforms like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/163497/an-nft-market-maker-set-0-royalties-sparking-concerns-about-the-future-of-artist-compensation">Sudoswap</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177414/solana-nft-platform-magic-eden-opts-for-optional-royalty-payments">Magic Eden</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/180427/looksrare-becomes-latest-nft-marketplace-to-nix-royalties-exclusive">LooksRare</a> following suit later that year.</p>\r\n<p>OpenSea was originally a strong supporter of creator royalties, setting them at up to 10%. However, OpenSea reduced royalties in February of this year after tensions with the competing NFT platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/213056/opensea-makes-changes-to-fees-following-tension-with-blur">Blur</a>, which collects a small fee of 0.5% for creator royalties.</p>\r\n<p>OpenSea’s latest move to make royalties optional sees the NFT marketplace disable the OpenSea Operator Filter — a tool that enforced creator royalties.</p>\r\n<p>Opensea investor <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246328/opensea-investor-mark-cuban-says-nft-marketplace-removing-royalties-is-a-huge-mistake">Mark Cuban</a> said removing royalties was a “huge mistake,” with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246387/yuga-labs-slams-openseas-shift-to-optional-royalties">Yuga Labs</a> — the project behind NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club — also slamming the decision.</p>\r\n<p>NFT marketplaces have struggled this year, seeing six months of consecutive declines in trading volume, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/nft-marketplace-monthly-volume">data dashboard</a>. NFT royalties also recently hit the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237830/earnings-from-nft-royalties-hits-two-year-low-nansen">lowest volumes</a> in two years. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/nft-marketplace-monthly-volume/embed" title="Ethereum NFT Marketplace Monthly Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>