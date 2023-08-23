<p>EigenLayer, an Ethereum re-staking protocol, saw a surge in its total value locked that is now reaching nearly $240 million.</p>\r\n<p>The increase came shortly after the platform’s second round of deposit caps for liquid staking assets such as stETH, rETH and cbETH were filled quickly yesterday. </p>\r\n<p>EigenLayer's primary function is to re-stake ether and the aforementioned liquid staking tokens to secure other blockchain networks. Stage 1 of EigenLayer was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234627/eigenlayer-goes-live-on-ethereum-with-initial-17-million-deposit-limit">launched</a> on the Ethereum mainnet in June.</p>\r\n<p>The team <a href="https://twitter.com/eigenlayer/status/1690115435923214340">set</a> a re-staking limit of 100,000 ETH ($165 million), which was quickly met after it was temporarily opened, leading to the cessation of new deposits for the assets.</p>\r\n<p>With this, the protocol’s assets grew substantially from $78 million to now hold assets worth $238 million, according to <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/eigenlayer">DeFiLlama</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>EigenWorlds NFT</h2>\r\n<p>EigenLayer has introduced a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection called EigenWorlds, and has opened for a free mint today. The team has not yet revealed whether the mint is merely commemorative or if this collection will have any utility.</p>\r\n<p>EigenLabs, the team behind EigenLayer, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222901/eigenlayer-series-a">closed</a> a $50 million Series A funding round led by Blockchain Capital in March.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>