Web3 marketing firm DeForm raises $4.6 million in seed funding

<p>Web3 marketing firm DeForm has secured $4.6 million in seed funding. </p>
<p>Born from its parent firm Contribution Labs, the San Francisco-based startup gives marketers blockchain-based tools to help augment the digital marketing landscape. Marketers can use the DeForm platform to understand a user based on their wallet transaction history and token ownership, and thus provide tailored marketing initiatives.</p>
<p>The platform itself is blockchain agnostic but built on top of the Layer 1 Alchemy. </p>
<p>Kindred Ventures led the round, which had additional participation from Elad Gil, Scalar Capital, A.Capital, Alchemy Ventures, Naval Ravikat, Sota Watanabe, Sep Kamvar, Scott Belsky, Marc Bhargava and others. </p>
<h2>DeForm's future plans</h2>
<p>DeForm intends to use the funds to expand its team, as well as to continue tackling the hurdles for verifying consumer transaction history across different blockchains.</p>
<p>"The biggest challenge that we face right now is checking for wallet activity, just because there's a lot of different individual activity that happens throughout so many different chains. Some of them are supported by default infrastructure providers, others are not," DeForm CEO and co-founder Catherine Chang told The Block. </p>
<p>Checking for wallet activity for customers using a different L1 or L2 blockchain comes with time-consuming checks and balances, as well as determining what is and isn't arbitrary, Chang noted.</p>
<p>"It can become pretty challenging for our team to sift through the masses of data to figure out specific activities," she added. </p>
<p>Despite the technical challenges, DeForm has already penned notable partnerships, such as with Coinbase's new Layer 2 network <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">Base</a> for the platform's digital asset program. </p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We launched the Genesis Builder NFT as a permanent onchain record of our appreciation for builders who built their projects on Base Mainnet from its very early stages," Base creator Jesse Pollak said in a statement. "Working with DeForm has been invaluable in this process to help us collect and verify the information we'd need to make the program a success."</span></p>