<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has stopped offering clients a way to pay one another through sanctioned Russian banks, according to the <a href="https://www.wsj.com/finance/currencies/binance-drops-sanctioned-russian-banks-from-peer-to-peer-service-fef93a1d"><span class="s2">Wall Street Journal</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Binance’s peer-to-peer service no longer lists five sanctioned Russian lenders on its site as a way for users to transfer rubles to each other, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Journal quoted a Binance spokesperson who said that the exchange “regularly update[s] our systems to ensure compliance.” </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Earlier this week, the Journal <a href="https://www.wsj.com/finance/binance-cryptocurrency-russia-sanctions-ddb948c3?mod=article_inline"><span class="s2">reported</span></a> that Binance was helping people in Russia trade rubles for digital tokens involving sanctioned banks. The report came as the Justice Department has been <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229711/doj-binance-russia-sanctions"><span class="s2">investigating</span></a> since at least May whether Binance was used to let Russians evade U.S. sanctions, according to Bloomberg. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Trouble at home</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Other regulators have increased their scrutiny of the crypto industry and have specifically called out Binance in recent lawsuits. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/223015/cftc-sues-binance"><span class="s2">March</span></a> for allegedly violating federal laws and for not registering the exchange in the U.S.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">A few months later, t</span><span class="s1">he Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233154/sec-files-suit-against-binance"><span class="s2">sued</span></a> Binance and said that the exchange and affiliated companies repeatedly lied to customers and misdirected funds. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>