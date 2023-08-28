Shibarium team reopens bridge withdrawals on mainnet

<p>Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain developed by the creators of the Shiba Inu memecoin, has reopened fund withdrawals on its bridge, which facilitates token transfers to Ethereum.</p>\r\n<p>The move comes after the team temporarily suspended both the Shibarium mainnet and the bridge recently, citing scalability issues — effectively locking access to millions of dollars in user funds.</p>\r\n<p>The Shibarium <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245667/shiba-inu-memecoin-declines-as-shibarium-mainnet-goes-live">mainnet</a> initially launched on August 16 but was quickly paused. The team <a href="https://blog.shib.io/shibarium-insane-influx/">attributed</a> the pause to a “massive influx of transactions” and assured users that they would regain full access to their funds once the mainnet was operational again.</p>\r\n<p>For several days, Shibarium users were unable to withdraw their assets, resulting in widespread uncertainty within the community.</p>\r\n<h2>Fully functional</h2>\r\n<p>Today, the team <a href="https://blog.shib.io/shibariumupdatefinal/">confirmed</a> that both mainnet and bridge withdrawals are now fully functional, thus alleviating previous concerns.</p>\r\n<p>According to the official announcement, users can now complete withdrawals for various assets, including ether, Shib, Leash, and wrapped ether, within a timeframe of 45 minutes to 4 hours. Withdrawals of the network’s native Bone token are also available but may take up to 7 days to process, as specified by the network’s design.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>