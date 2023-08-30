Premium News

Binance Japan plans to triple number of listed tokens to 100: Bloomberg

Binance launches Send Cash in Latin America

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount shrinks after legal victory

Securitize tokenizes U.S. Treasury Bond yield fund for accredited investors

MoonPay launches investment arm MoonPay Ventures

Binance Japan plans to triple number of listed tokens to 100: Bloomberg

Binance launches Send Cash in Latin America

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount shrinks after legal victory

Securitize tokenizes U.S. Treasury Bond yield fund for accredited investors

MoonPay launches investment arm MoonPay Ventures

Live
BTCUSD
$ 27,391.00 -0.69%
ETHUSD
$ 1,718.12 -0.55%
LTCUSD
$ 67.59 -1.76%
SOLUSD
$ 21.47 -1.25%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

Binance Japan plans to triple number of listed tokens to 100: Bloomberg

Binance launches Send Cash in Latin America

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount shrinks after legal victory

Securitize tokenizes U.S. Treasury Bond yield fund for accredited investors

MoonPay launches investment arm MoonPay Ventures

Binance Japan plans to triple number of listed tokens to 100: Bloomberg

Binance launches Send Cash in Latin America

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount shrinks after legal victory

Securitize tokenizes U.S. Treasury Bond yield fund for accredited investors

MoonPay launches investment arm MoonPay Ventures