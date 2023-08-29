<p>Long-term bitcoin holders are continuing to accumulate and are holding for longer, indicating "a broader sentiment of optimism," according to a recent report. </p>\r\n<p dir="ltr">This week's Bitfinex Alpha <a href="https://blog.bitfinex.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Bitfinex-Alpha-69.pdf">report</a> said 40% of bitcoin’s supply hasn’t moved in more than three years, an all-time high for that metric. Using the Coin Days Destroyed metric, the report found long-standing digital assets have largely remained dormant on-chain.</p>\r\n<p dir="ltr">"This behavior insinuates a broader sentiment of optimism and potential resilience against market volatilities," Bitfinex analysts said in a note to The Block. The three year metric suggests that a bullish outlook for bitcoin remains intact in the longer term, even though the digital asset is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247682/bitcoin-price-trades-flat-with-risk-assets-under-pressure">closing August</a> below the $26,000 mark.</p>\r\n<h2 dir="ltr">A different view</h2>\r\n<p dir="ltr">However, the narrower one-year inactive supply metric indicates a more bearish sentiment. "Our analysis indicated that movements on this timeframe preceded the drop in price." Here, Bitfinex referred to the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246164/bitcoin-market-reignites-with-volatility-as-grayscale-decision-drags-out">bitcoin flash crash</a> on August 17 that saw over $1 billion in liquidations and caused BTC to dip into $25,000 territory. "These 'newer' long-term holders who acquired their spot positions over the bear market are now unsettled, but not in a state of panic," the analysts added.</p>\r\n<p dir="ltr">The world's largest digital asset by market capitalization is currently changing hands for $25,943 at 7:00 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin">CoinGecko</a>. Recent hawkish tones from the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243813/federal-reserve-increases-oversight-of-banking-crypto-ties" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Federal Reserve</a>, rising bond yields, and uncertainty in China are encouraging risk-off sentiment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>